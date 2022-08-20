Inheritance tax ‘no longer just for the rich’ as more families face six-figure death duty
Treasury brought in £2.4bn in inheritance tax receipts in the three months to July
Inheritance tax is “no longer just for the rich”, experts have warned, as increasing numbers of Britons face six-figure bills.
The Treasury brought in £2.4bn in inheritance tax receipts in the three months to July, £300m higher than the figure for the same period last year.
The standard inheritance tax rate is 40 per cent, which is only charged on the portion of an estate that is above the tax-free threshold of £325,000.
