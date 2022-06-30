Tory minister ditches parliamentary scrutiny session after committee criticises her

Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was due to attend a meeting on Wednesday morning

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 30 June 2022 17:41
<p>International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been accused of frustrating parliamentary scrutiny over the UK-Australia trade deal (James Manning/PA)</p>

Boris Johnson's international trade secretary has pulled out of a parliamentary scrutiny session at the last minute after the committee she was due to appear at criticised her.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan was due to answer questions from MPs on the International Trade Committee at 10am this morning – but the committee was told hours before that she would not be attending.

The MPs had on Wednesday morning published a new report criticising the government for apparently dodging parliamentary scrutiny on one of its planned trade deals – including failure to give evidence to them. The report was circulated under embargo the night before the appearance.

