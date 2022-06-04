Just Stop Oil daub ‘blood on your hands’ in red paint on government office
Demonstration comes as new Jackdaw gas field awarded final regulatory approval
Climate activists have thrown red paint over a government building in Edinburgh in protest at the new Jackdaw gas field after it was awarded final regulatory approval.
Nine demonstrators from the Just Stop Oil group threw paint over Queen Elizabeth House – home to 3,000 civil servants from a range of UK government departments – calling the commissioning of new fossil fuel facilities “morally bankrupt”.
The protesters, who are urging the government to halt all new oil and gas licences, scrawled “blood on your hands” in red paint across the ground floor windows and entrance to the building.
