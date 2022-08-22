Jacob Rees-Mogg backs Liz Truss’s ‘workers need more graft’ comment amid Tory leadership race
Truss said she believes in ‘hard work’ after the leaked clip of her criticising British workers
Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Liz Truss after the Tory leadership candidate suggested that British workers need “more graft”.
Rees-Mogg spoke to the Mail on Sunday to say Truss’s comment was “sensible” and that it reflected the “poor productivity in the British economy”.
It comes after he’s already publicly criticised what he calls the “rotten culture” of working from home.
