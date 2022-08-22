Jump to content
Jacob Rees-Mogg backs Liz Truss’s ‘workers need more graft’ comment amid Tory leadership race

Truss said she believes in ‘hard work’ after the leaked clip of her criticising British workers

Indy Staff
Sunday 21 August 2022 22:06
<p>Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)</p>

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)

(PA Archive)

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Liz Truss after the Tory leadership candidate suggested that British workers need “more graft”.

Rees-Mogg spoke to the Mail on Sunday to say Truss’s comment was “sensible” and that it reflected the “poor productivity in the British economy”.

It comes after he’s already publicly criticised what he calls the “rotten culture” of working from home.

