Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ‘biased’ imperial units consultation gives no option to say ‘no’

A “biased” consultation into reintroducing imperial measurements launched by the government has been criticised for giving the public no option to reject the change.

Ministers launched an official survey over the summer to gauge the public appetite for moving back to the archaic measurement system – which was phased out over half a century ago.

But a survey in the consultation asked people only: “If you had a choice, would you want to purchase items: i) in imperial units ii) in imperial units alongside a metric equivalent”.