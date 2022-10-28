LGBT+ fans should be ‘respectful’ of Qatar during World Cup, UK foreign secretary says
James Cleverly criticised for ‘abhorrent’ remarks ahead of sporting event
The foreign secretary has been criticised for saying LGBT+ football fans should be “respectful” during the World Cup.
James Cleverly said visitors to host country Qatar should show “a little bit of flex and compromise” and to “respect the culture of your host nation”.
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and can be punished by imprisonment or even death under the country’s criminal code.
