Bid to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as Labour candidate again is defeated

A bid to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as a Labour candidate at the next election despite the ongoing row over his stance on antisemitism has been defeated.

Supporters of the former leader – who remains suspended by the parliamentary party – attempted to change Labour rules to allow him to run because he is still a member.

One told the Liverpool conference it “would be a gift to the Greens, to the Lib Dems and the Tories” if Mr Corbyn was blocked and forced to stand as an independent candidate or retire.