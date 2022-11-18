Jeremy Hunt insists ‘no decision’ made on raising fuel duty by 23%

The government has made "no decision" on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt has said.
Speaking on Friday morning the chancellor said the government would decide whether to increase the tax in its spring budget next year.
Mr Hunt had made no mention of a rise in his autumn statement on Thursday – but Office for Budget Responsibility documents released after the announcement said a 23 per cent rise was on the cards from March.
