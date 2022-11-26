A project Michael Gove reportedly mimed being flushed down the toilet has been given a new lease of life by last week’s autumn statement.

Supporters believe a so-called “Oxford-Cambridge Arc” could bring billions into the economy by rivalling Silicon Valley. However, it was ditched as a priority when Boris Johnson’s administration concentrated on appealing to “red wall” voters in the north of England.

The Arc is a vision to create a British version of the Californian innovation and technology hub between the two university cities and their neighbour Milton Keynes, through investment in infrastructure, housing and laboratory space.