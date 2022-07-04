Jeremy Hunt doesn’t rule out standing in a future Conservative leadership race

‘I think we have to see what the circumstances are,’ former cabinet minister says

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Monday 04 July 2022 18:21
Comments
<p>Jeremy Hunt says ‘the biggest single challenge is to get the economy growing again’ </p>

(AP)

Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has not ruled out a second run at the leadership of the Conservative Party, saying: “We’ll have to see what the circumstances are.”

The former cabinet minister also stood by his view that the Tories will lose the next general election if Boris Johnson remains leader, but stressed that the result would be decided on the economy rather than the Partygate scandal.

It comes after the prime minister narrowly survived a confidence vote in June, which severely weakened his authority in the Tory party, and soon after suffered a double defeat in the Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton by-elections.

