Labour has demanded the government let the public see its sums after the Treasury was ordered to calculate how much money could be raised by abolishing the controversial non-dom tax status.

The move, by the chancellor Jeremy Hunt, emerged just hours after Rishi Sunak defended the policy, saying it would cost too much to scrap.

On Friday Mr Hunt was forced to admit he did not know how much ditching the loophole could raise before he increased taxes for millions in last week’s Budget.