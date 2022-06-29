Jeremy Vine calls for return of shielding after being struck down with Covid
Channel 5 presenter questions why government isn’t ‘mentioning’ rise in cases
Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has called for the return to shielding for the vulnerable after he was struck down by Covid.
The Channel 5 presenter criticised Boris Johnson's Covid policy and questioned why those who are at risk are not being told to stay indoors.
His comments come as Covid infections continue to rise amid what some experts have described as a "fifth wave" of infections.
