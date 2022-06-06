‘Jubilee jump’ in shopper footfall for UK high streets
UK footfall increased by 6.9 per cent over the long weekend, Henry Saker-Clark reports
The Jubilee Bank Holiday gave UK high streets a much-needed lift as shopper footfall surged, according to new figures.
BRC-Sensormatic IQ data revealed that total UK footfall increased by 6.9 per cent over the long weekend, compared with the average for May 2022.
Meanwhile, total footfall for the whole week increased by 17.1 per cent as retail hotspots benefited from the school holidays.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies