‘Jubilee jump’ in shopper footfall for UK high streets

UK footfall increased by 6.9 per cent over the long weekend, Henry Saker-Clark reports

Monday 06 June 2022 14:53
Comments
<p>People cross Regent Street, decorated with flags to mark the upcoming platinum jubilee</p>

People cross Regent Street, decorated with flags to mark the upcoming platinum jubilee

(AP)

The Jubilee Bank Holiday gave UK high streets a much-needed lift as shopper footfall surged, according to new figures.

BRC-Sensormatic IQ data revealed that total UK footfall increased by 6.9 per cent over the long weekend, compared with the average for May 2022.

Meanwhile, total footfall for the whole week increased by 17.1 per cent as retail hotspots benefited from the school holidays.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in