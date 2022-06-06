‘Jubilee jump’ in shopper footfall for UK high streets

The Jubilee Bank Holiday gave UK high streets a much-needed lift as shopper footfall surged, according to new figures.

BRC-Sensormatic IQ data revealed that total UK footfall increased by 6.9 per cent over the long weekend, compared with the average for May 2022.

Meanwhile, total footfall for the whole week increased by 17.1 per cent as retail hotspots benefited from the school holidays.