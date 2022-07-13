Jurassic insect wore eggs on its legs ‘like grapes on vine’ scientists find
Findings make for earliest evidence of insect brood care ever observed
Insects from the Jurassic period wore clusters of eggs on their legs that dangled like grapes from a vine, fossils show.
Scientists who uncovered the 160 million year old child protection strategy said it may be the earliest example of brood care in insects.
The method had never been observed before in any insect species extant or extinct, the scientists said.
