Just Stop Oil protesters throw paint over influential fossil fuel lobbying HQ

Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over the front of 55 Tufton Street in London, an address which is home to the Global Warming Policy Foundation – a climate denial group – and other fossil fuel lobby groups and right-wing think tanks.

The protest has reportedly blocked Horseferry Road in Westminster, as activists stopped traffic by sitting in the road and unfurling banners.

Some of the protesters glued themselves to the tarmac, while others locked themselves together.