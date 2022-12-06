Keir Starmer says there is a case for GPS tagging some asylum seekers

Keir Starmer has said there is a case for making some asylum seekers wear electronic tags that would keep track of their movements by satellite.
Speaking on Monday morning the Labour leader said the use of GPS trackers was appropriate “whilst the claim is being processed”.
The use of such tags was a month ago described as “psychological torture” by a coalition of charities amid a legal challenge over a Tory government initiative to expand the practice.
