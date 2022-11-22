Keir Starmer’s immigration policy straight out of Ukip manifesto, says Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has praised Keir Starmer's immigration policy and claimed it resembles Ukip's own manifesto.
Mr Farage said Labour was now "to the right of the Conservatives on immigration" after Sir Keir said Britain needed to end its "immigration dependency".
The Labour leader addressed business chiefs in a speech on Tuesday morning and criticised the use of "cheap labour".
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies