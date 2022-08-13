Labour has been “leading” on the cost of living crisis, Sir Keir Starmer has claimed, as he promised to unveil “comprehensive” proposals to address rocketing energy bills on Monday.

It comes after the Labour leader faced criticism within his own party for not doing enough to address the scale of the crisis and a lack of radical ideas to help Britons facing annual bills exceeding £4,000.

In recent days Gordon Brown, the former Labour prime minister, has made several interventions, including a demand for ministers to immediately suspend the energy price cap rise.