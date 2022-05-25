Women with advanced breast cancer granted new NHS drug
‘Precious additional time before their disease progresses and more months to live and spend time with loved ones,’ says campaigner
A new drug will be available via the NHS to roughly 100 women a year who have advanced breast cancer.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has reversed its decision to reject the new form of immunotherapy, called Keytruda (pembrolizumab), saying women can now take the drug in combination with chemotherapy.
The drug, for women with incurable secondary triple-negative breast cancer, strives to slow down disease progression, which in turn helps patients live longer.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies