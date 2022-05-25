Women with advanced breast cancer granted new NHS drug

'Precious additional time before their disease progresses and more months to live and spend time with loved ones,' says campaigner

<p>One in seven women in Britain will develop breast cancer at one point in their life – with one woman diagnosed every 10 minutes</p>

A new drug will be available via the NHS to roughly 100 women a year who have advanced breast cancer.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has reversed its decision to reject the new form of immunotherapy, called Keytruda (pembrolizumab), saying women can now take the drug in combination with chemotherapy.

The drug, for women with incurable secondary triple-negative breast cancer, strives to slow down disease progression, which in turn helps patients live longer.

