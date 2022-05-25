A new drug will be available via the NHS to roughly 100 women a year who have advanced breast cancer.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has reversed its decision to reject the new form of immunotherapy, called Keytruda (pembrolizumab), saying women can now take the drug in combination with chemotherapy.

The drug, for women with incurable secondary triple-negative breast cancer, strives to slow down disease progression, which in turn helps patients live longer.