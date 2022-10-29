King Charles has been told not to go to Cop27 climate summit, No 10 confirms
Hours earlier, the environment secretary claimed it is ‘up to the monarch whether to go’
The King has been urged not to attend the crucial Cop27 climate summit, No 10 says – despite a cabinet minister claiming it is up to the monarch whether to go.
Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson confirmed Liz Truss had imposed an effective ban on him travelling to Egypt next month and that it remains in place.
“It was unanimously agreed that this would not be the right occasion for the King to visit,” she said, adding: “I’m not aware that that advice has changed.”
