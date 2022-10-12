‘All options open’ on King Charles coronation bank holiday, says No 10

“All options are open” over whether to have a bank holiday to mark coronation, says Downing Street.

Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Tuesday that King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023 has sparked calls for a special day off to mark the occasion.

Some MPs have called for the scheduled bank holiday on 1 May to be delayed for a week until Monday 8 May to give the country a long weekend.