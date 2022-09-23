Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has unveiled plans to tear up environmental protections in huge swathes of the UK as part of Liz Truss’s “dash for growth” strategy.

The plans – to be a central part of Mr Kwarteng’s emergency budget on Friday – sparked horror among green groups, who warned they put the country’s natural beauty at risk from a rash of shoddy developments.

The budget will include a “growth plan” including measures to tackle high energy prices and inflation and accelerate major infrastructure projects, along with a network of investment zones where planning rules will be hacked back to encourage development.