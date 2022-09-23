Jump to content

Kwarteng ‘dash for growth’ in mini-budget sparks fears for environment and economy

‘Growth plan’ will break ‘cycle of stagnation’, chancellor promises

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Thursday 22 September 2022 22:30
Liz Truss refutes claim that cutting tax 'unfairly' benefits the rich

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has unveiled plans to tear up environmental protections in huge swathes of the UK as part of Liz Truss’s “dash for growth” strategy.

The plans – to be a central part of Mr Kwarteng’s emergency budget on Friday – sparked horror among green groups, who warned they put the country’s natural beauty at risk from a rash of shoddy developments.

The budget will include a “growth plan” including measures to tackle high energy prices and inflation and accelerate major infrastructure projects, along with a network of investment zones where planning rules will be hacked back to encourage development.

