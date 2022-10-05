Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for botched mini-budget
Chancellor also sparks fresh confusion over next financial statement, saying: ‘It’s going to be 23 November’ – despite Treasury briefing it has been brought forward
Kwasi Kwarteng has blamed the “pressure” of the Queen’s death for mistakes in the mini-budget which has plunged the Tory party in crisis.
“We had a nation in mourning and then, literally, four days after the funeral we had the mini-budget,” the chancellor said.
“It was a high speed, high pressure environment and we could, as David Cameron used to say, have prepared the pitch a bit better.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies