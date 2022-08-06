Labour calls for investigation into Rishi Sunak’s boast he took funding from deprived urban areas
‘Public money should always be distributed fairly’ the party warns
Labour has called for an investigation into claims by Rishi Sunak that he took funding away from deprived urban areas when he was chancellor.
A leaked video showed Mr Sunak boasting to Conservative Party members in prosperous Tunbridge Wells that he had diverted money towards towns like theirs instead.
Labour has now written to the levelling up secretary urging him to investigate the comments.
