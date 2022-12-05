Labour unveils ethics reforms to undo ‘Conservative sleaze’
A new integrity and ethics commission is one of several proposals aimed to improve standards in politics
A new integrity and ethics commission would raise standards and politics in a bid to “clean up Westminster”, Labour has said.
Former prime minister Gordon Brown hit out at “Conservative sleaze” as he and Sir Keir Starmer unveiled a wide-ranging package of proposals aimed to shifting power away from Westminster and raising standards in UK politics.
The integrity and ethics commission proposal, which forms part of several recommendations contained in a report by Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, comes alongside plans to end most second jobs for MPs and to create a new anti-corruption commissioner.
