Labour MP Apsana Begum signed off sick after ‘sustained campaign of misogynistic abuse’
MP says abusive campaign has had ‘significant effect on my mental and physical health’
A Labour MP is taking time away from work after suffering from “a sustained campaign of misogynistic harassment and abuse”.
Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, posted a statement on Twitter on Wednesday night that said she attended hospital on June 12 and was subsequently signed off work by her GP.
She said: “For the duration of my time as a Member of Parliament, I have been subjected to a sustained campaign of misogynistic abuse and harassment.
