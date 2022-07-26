Labour will not nationalise rail, water or energy, Rachel Reeves says

Labour will not go into the next election promising to take private rail, energy or water companies back under public ownership, Rachael Reeves has said.
The shadow chancellor said on Monday morning that the policies were not compatible with new "fiscal rules" she would introduce to restrain public spending.
Speaking later in the day Keir Starmer said he agreed with Ms Reeves and that “having come through the pandemic it’s important that we have very clear priorities”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies