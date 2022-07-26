Jump to content
Labour will not nationalise rail, water or energy, Rachel Reeves says

Shadow chancellor says policies do not fit within her plans to restrict public spending

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 25 July 2022 13:54
Keir Starmer says he won’t nationalise energy

Labour will not go into the next election promising to take private rail, energy or water companies back under public ownership, Rachael Reeves has said.

The shadow chancellor said on Monday morning that the policies were not compatible with new "fiscal rules" she would introduce to restrain public spending.

Speaking later in the day Keir Starmer said he agreed with Ms Reeves and that “having come through the pandemic it’s important that we have very clear priorities”.

