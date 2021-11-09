Politics Explained
How Labour and Lib Dems are using the sleaze scandal to their advantage
The sleaze row has clear benefits for Labour and appears to be offering a rare glimpse of unity, writes Ashley Cowburn, but the party still remains stagnant in the polls
After the extraordinary scenes last week, with Boris Johnson attempting to neuter the Standards Committee and prevent the suspension of a Tory MP found to have carried out an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules, sleaze is firmly back on the agenda at Westminster.
There has also been a steady stream of embarrassing revelations for the government, notably a report that 15 of the last 16 Tory former treasurers have been offered a peerage, having each donated in excess of £3m to the party’s coffers.
In addition, the disclosure that the Conservative MP Geoffrey Cox, though no longer a government minister, voted from the Caribbean in spring while working at a second job in the British Virgin Islands will inevitably add to the impression of sleaze.
