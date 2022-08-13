Labour MPs defy Keir Starmer by joining striking train drivers on picket line
‘If you can’t support a picket line maybe you shouldn’t be a Labour MP’, says Aslef union boss
Several Labour MPs have defied the stance taken by party leader Sir Keir Starmer by appearing at picket lines in a show of support for train drivers striking over pay.
Rail passengers were hit by widespread disruption on Saturday as thousands of members of the Aslef rail union – drivers from nine operating companies – staged a 24-hour strike.
Senior Labour MPs have been warned not to visit staff at picket lines outside train stations, but left-wingers Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner joined drivers at Willesden station in west London.
