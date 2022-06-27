Backlash after senior Labour figure attacks strikes and big pay claims
David Lammy warns rebel MPs not to ‘stand on picket lines’ ahead of ‘further disputes‘
A senior Labour figure has toughened the party’s stance ahead of a “summer of discontent” over falling pay by saying he does not “support strikes” – triggering a backlash.
David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said he “categorically” does not support a walkout by BA check-in staff, dismissing their call for a 10 per cent pay increase.
Calling it “very sad when any union calls its members out”, Mr Lammy also said: “I don’t support strikes,” before adding: “I support the right to strike of course.”
