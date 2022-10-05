Labour support in ‘red wall’ seats soars to 61%

Labour has stormed into a 38-point lead over the Conservatives in the crucial “red wall” seats crucial to Boris Johnson’s electoral success in the 2019 general election.

Support for Sir Keir Starmer’s party has soared to 61 per cent in the north of England and Midlands constituencies, while Liz Truss’s party has slumped to just 23 per cent.

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found a remarkable 23-point swing to Sir Keir’s party in the former Labour heartlands since the firm’s last survey just two weeks ago.