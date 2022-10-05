Labour support in ‘red wall’ seats soars to 61%
Remarkable 23-point swing to Keir Starmer’s party in heartlands since mini-Budget mess
Labour has stormed into a 38-point lead over the Conservatives in the crucial “red wall” seats crucial to Boris Johnson’s electoral success in the 2019 general election.
Support for Sir Keir Starmer’s party has soared to 61 per cent in the north of England and Midlands constituencies, while Liz Truss’s party has slumped to just 23 per cent.
The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found a remarkable 23-point swing to Sir Keir’s party in the former Labour heartlands since the firm’s last survey just two weeks ago.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies