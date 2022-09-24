Jump to content

Labour would end Tory ‘procurement racket’ to cut wasteful spending, vows Angela Rayner

Contracts would be handed out in ‘national interest’ with job-creation requirement under Labour plan

Adam Forrest
Friday 23 September 2022 22:36
<p>Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner will target Tory ‘cronyism’ in her speech </p>

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner will target Tory ‘cronyism’ in her speech

(PA)

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has vowed to end the “Tory procurement racket” with a plan to claw back public money and crack down on wasteful spending.

In her speech to the Labour conference on Sunday, Ms Rayner will vow to stop “sleaze merchants” doing business with the public sector and ban suppliers who repeatedly fail to deliver.

The deputy leader said Labour’s plan would make sure contracts are handed out in the “national interest” by insisting that suppliers create more jobs, train workers and invest in communities.

