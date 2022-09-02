Leonardo DiCaprio applauds pioneering bison rewilding project in Kent

A UK project to return wild bison to the country for the first time in thousands of years has won the acclaim of actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor, who has backed other rewilding projects and is an outspoken critic of governments’ collective failure to address the global climate crisis, highlighted the positive impact the bison are already having on the landscape in Blean, near Canterbury in Kent.

The small herd of European bison were released into the large nature reserve in the middle of July, and have already begun to make their mark on the woods, creating new paths and clearings in the forest.