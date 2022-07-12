Angela Rayner condemns new Tory minister for repeating ‘disgraceful’ legs smear
The original claims first appeared earlier this year, when Ms Rayner was accused of ‘deliberately distracting’ the Prime Minister in the Commons
A new Tory minister been criticised after repeating allegations Angela Rayner “opened her legs” to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons.
Levelling Up minister Lia Nici made the comment in an interview despite the Prime Minister having previously described it as “sexist, misogynistic tripe”.
Ms Nici, MP for Great Grimsby, told BBC Politics North on Saturday: “Let’s be honest here. We talk about honesty and integrity.
