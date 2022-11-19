Jump to content

Democracy ‘under attack’ as MPs warned ‘hostile states’ could target mobile phones

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has urged MPs to be careful with mobile phones

David Hughes
Thursday 17 November 2022 07:54
Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle

The security minister has warned that the UK’s democracy is “under attack” after MPs were warned their mobile phones are a “potential goldmine for hostile states” seeking to harvest sensitive information.

Tom Tugendhat gave the stark assessment of the situation after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle issued MPs with advice from the Government’s National Cyber Security Centre to minimise their security risks.

“If hackers have switched on the microphone on one phone, everyone in the room might be overheard,” Sir Lindsay wrote to MPs.

