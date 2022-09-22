Voluntary ‘real living wage’ rises to £10.90 an hour

Almost 400,000 employees are set to receive a pay rise after an increase “real living wage” agreed by thousands of businesses and organisations has been brought forward.

The hourly rates for the living wage are rising by £1 to £10.90 across the UK and by 90p to £11.95 in London.

The rates are higher than the government’s statutory £9.50 an hour for adults, and are paid by more than 11,000 employers accredited by the Living Wage Foundation.