Liz Truss could scrap plan to restrict junk food adverts to ‘cut red tape’
Prime ministers considers dropping restrictions on advertising junk food to children
Liz Truss could scrap the government’s anti-obesity strategy as part of her drive to slash regulations and so-called “red tape”.
The prime minister has ordered a review of the plan to tackle junk food – prompting an outcry from health campaigners who described the approach as “reckless”.
The move is expected to prompt a backlash from some Tory MPs and would mark a key break from some of the priorities under Boris Johnson’s government.
