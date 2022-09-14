Liz Truss could scrap plan to restrict junk food adverts to ‘cut red tape’

Liz Truss could scrap the government’s anti-obesity strategy as part of her drive to slash regulations and so-called “red tape”.

The prime minister has ordered a review of the plan to tackle junk food – prompting an outcry from health campaigners who described the approach as “reckless”.

The move is expected to prompt a backlash from some Tory MPs and would mark a key break from some of the priorities under Boris Johnson’s government.