Truss pulls Johnson’s plan to appoint ally to Partygate inquiry committee
Liz Truss’s government has dumped plans to appoint a controversial MP to the parliamentary partygate probe, one of Boris Johnson’s last acts as prime minister.
Mr Johnson had proposed Sir Christopher Chope, who is best known for thwarting backbencher MPs’ legislation proposals, join the committee assessing whether or not he misled parliament.
But just hours after Ms Truss entered Downing Street the government pulled the proposal.
