Prime Minister scraps science policy body in cabinet shake-up

A ministerial body intended to accelerate scientific research in the UK appears to have been scrapped barely a year after it was set up.

The National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) was established by Boris Johnson in June 2021 as a cabinet committee that the then-prime minister said would help cement the UK’s position as a “global science superpower”.

But less than three weeks after taking office, Liz Truss seems to have abolished the council, which does not appear on the list of cabinet committees published on Friday.