Liz Truss vows to ‘unleash British farming’ through deregulation
Tory leadership hopeful promises to tackle labour shortages in farming
Liz Truss has pledged to “unleash British food and farming” in order to improve the nation's food security.
The Tory leadership hopeful said she would “remove onerous EU regulations and red tape” if she becomes prime minister, without outlining in detail which laws she would abolish.
She also promised to tackle the labour shortages in farming, largely caused by post-Brexit freedom of movement restrictions, with a short-term expansion to the seasonal worker scheme.
