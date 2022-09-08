The wife of a minister fired by Liz Truss has called the new prime minister an “imbecile” in a social media post about her husband’s sacking.

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer hit out at the new prime minister saying the “system stinks” just hours after Ms Truss began her reshuffle.

She also said her husband had questioned Ms Truss: “Why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?”