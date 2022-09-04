Liz Truss pledges action on energy bills in first week but warns ‘not all decisions will be popular’
Frontrunner to be prime minister also said ‘Britain has been through worse, frankly’
Liz Truss has warned she will take unpopular decisions as she pledged to act immediately on soaring energy bills if she becomes prime minister this week.
An announcement on energy security and costs will be made within a week if she beats her rival to become Conservative leader, she said.
Despite gathering storm clouds and warnings her response to the crisis could have to be on the scale of the Covid furlough scheme she said that “Britain has been through worse, frankly.”
