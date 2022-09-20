Jump to content

Rising energy bills ‘price worth paying’ for Ukraine support, says Liz Truss

Defying Russia vital for ‘long-term security’, says PM – but she won’t tell public to ration energy use

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 20 September 2022 16:32
<p>Liz Truss has plans for £100bn energy price cap, but bills will rise </p>

Liz Truss has plans for £100bn energy price cap, but bills will rise

(AFP/Getty)

Liz Truss has said the soaring energy bills faced by Britons this winter and beyond are a “price worth paying” to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia and help secure the UK’s long-term security.

The prime minister also insisted she would not be telling the public to ration their energy use this winter, despite the Russian president Vladimir Putin limiting gas supplies to Europe.

The UK and EU allies have been seeking to divest from Russia’s fossil fuels, and Mr Putin has ratcheted up the pain as he turns the taps off on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

