Liz Truss holds back-to-back farewell parties at Chequers

Liz Truss is holding a series of parties at Chequers, the prime minister’s countryside residence, this weekend to bid farewell to ministers and staff who supported her fleeting premiership.

Ms Truss survived just 45 days in No 10, consigning herself to the history books as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Announcing her decision at the Downing Street lectern on Thursday afternoon, the outgoing PM confirmed there would be another leadership election to be completed within the week.