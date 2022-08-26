Jump to content
Liz Truss says government went ‘too far’ by closing schools during Covid lockdown

Tory leadership hopeful says she questioned government’s ‘draconian’ lockdown policy

Aisha Rimi
Friday 26 August 2022 01:43
<p>Ms Truss: ‘I was very clear in Cabinet, I was one of the key voices in favour of opening up’ </p>

Ms Truss: ‘I was very clear in Cabinet, I was one of the key voices in favour of opening up’

(EPA)

Liz Truss has said the government went “too far” by closing schools during the Covid lockdown.

The Tory leadership frontrunner was answering questions at a hustings event in Norwich on Thursday evening.

In response to a question about Rishi Sunak’s comments that it was “wrong to scare people” with Covid messaging, Ms Truss said “we did go too far” with school closures and questioned the government’s “draconian” lockdown policy during the pandemic.

