Liz Truss says government went ‘too far’ by closing schools during Covid lockdown

Liz Truss has said the government went “too far” by closing schools during the Covid lockdown.

The Tory leadership frontrunner was answering questions at a hustings event in Norwich on Thursday evening.

In response to a question about Rishi Sunak’s comments that it was “wrong to scare people” with Covid messaging, Ms Truss said “we did go too far” with school closures and questioned the government’s “draconian” lockdown policy during the pandemic.