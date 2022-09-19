King Charles and Liz Truss met on Sunday afternoon as hundreds of dignitaries from across the globe descend on London to pay their respects to the Queen.
The prime minister spent a second day in informal meetings with heads of government and state at Downing Street ahead of a planned reception at Buckingham Palace.
She has concluded meetings with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin, and has also met with Polish president Andrzej Duda.
