Liz Truss accused of having little understanding of legal aid while Justice Secretary

Criticism comes from a senior Conservative peer

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Tuesday 23 August 2022 09:07
A former Conservative Lord Chancellor has questioned Liz Truss’ understanding of legal aid when she served as Justice Secretary.

The attack on her competence, from a senior member of her own party, comes as the frontrunner to become the next prime minister looks set for a fresh row with lawyers.

Barristers are due to strike over pay at the start of September, just as Boris Johnson’s successor is installed.

