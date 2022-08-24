Liz Truss accused of having little understanding of legal aid while Justice Secretary
Criticism comes from a senior Conservative peer
A former Conservative Lord Chancellor has questioned Liz Truss’ understanding of legal aid when she served as Justice Secretary.
The attack on her competence, from a senior member of her own party, comes as the frontrunner to become the next prime minister looks set for a fresh row with lawyers.
Barristers are due to strike over pay at the start of September, just as Boris Johnson’s successor is installed.
