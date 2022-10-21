Russia says Liz Truss was a ‘catastrophically illiterate disgrace’ of a PM
‘Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,’ says Moscow
Russia’s foreign ministry savaged outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss, calling her a disgrace of a leader who would be remembered for her “catastrophic illiteracy”.
Just minutes after Truss announced the end of her brief premiership, Moscow waded in.
“Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a social media post.
