Liz Truss accused of being ‘absent from duties’ as foreign secretary during Tory leadership race
Truss has made ‘mockery’ of office, say Lib Dems – pointing to two bilateral calls in 46 days
Liz Truss has been accused of abandoning her duties as Britain’s foreign secretary since she joined the Conservatives’ leadership contest almost 50 days ago.
The Tory frontrunner had been absent from “nearly all” of her ministerial duties for the past 46 days, according to the Liberal Democrats – claiming she was making a “mockery” of one of the great offices of state.
The party said Ms Truss has held only two phone calls as foreign secretary, and no in-person meetings with ministerial counterparts or foreign ambassadors, since her last physical engagement at the G20 summit in Indonesia in early July.
