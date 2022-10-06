Households will lose £2 in stealth freezes for every £1 in Truss tax cuts, says IFS
Millions are predicted to suffer hike in mortgage payments
For every pound households receive through Liz Truss’s headline cuts to tax, twice as much will be taken away in “stealthy freezes”, a leading economic think tank has warned.
The figures come even before millions are predicted to suffer a hike in mortgage payments as a result of Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget.
Earlier this week Ms Truss was forced by her own MPs to dump one part of the Budget, plans to axe the 45p tax rate, paid by those who earn more than £150,000.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies